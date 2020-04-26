Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAMXF. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.