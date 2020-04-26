Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $751,773.08 and $14,078.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00063115 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 223,639,419 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

