Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.