BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194,367 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 458.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.