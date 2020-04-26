BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

