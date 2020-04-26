BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.