BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

