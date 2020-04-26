BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

