BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,966.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.