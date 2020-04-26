BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $16,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

