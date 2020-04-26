BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

