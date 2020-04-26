BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,701 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 772,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 322,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 269,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $21.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

