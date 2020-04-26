BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.