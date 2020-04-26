BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 4.20% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Jackson Financial Management boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 359,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,735,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

