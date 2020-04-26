BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

