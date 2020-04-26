BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,558 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

