BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,671 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.