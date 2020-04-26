BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $42.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

