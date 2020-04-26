BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 259,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

