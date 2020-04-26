BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,551 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.

