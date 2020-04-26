BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after buying an additional 1,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,558,000 after buying an additional 1,431,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after buying an additional 1,150,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.