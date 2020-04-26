BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $212.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

