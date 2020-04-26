BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009514 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and $3.73 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

