BidiPass Price Tops $0.0085 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.04512662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010150 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,268,822 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.