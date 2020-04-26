Billeaud Capital Management LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

