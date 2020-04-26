BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $467,306.01 and approximately $14,581.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00590853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00080622 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002218 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,831,710,223 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.