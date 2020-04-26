BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.