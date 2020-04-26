Bloom (BLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,043.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TOPBTC and IDEX. Bloom has a market cap of $2.48 million and $4,043.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

