BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

