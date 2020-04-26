BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,514 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

