BOMB (BOMB) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00014105 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market cap of $993,424.86 and approximately $41,447.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037303 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040397 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,680.96 or 1.00777066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,106 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.