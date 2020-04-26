BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 519.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after buying an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

