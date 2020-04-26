Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 12,207 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Aspen Technology worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.