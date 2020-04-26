Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 42,483 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.46% of CorVel worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,168,545. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.