Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 5,936 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.42.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

