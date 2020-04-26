Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

