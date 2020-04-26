Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 554,814 Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 554,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Stag Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 265.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 697,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 506,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.