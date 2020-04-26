Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.77% of ExlService worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,163 shares of company stock worth $536,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

