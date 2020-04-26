Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.64% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

