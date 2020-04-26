Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,232 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of J M Smucker worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after buying an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

SJM stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

