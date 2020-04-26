Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 26,595 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.47% of CVB Financial worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,747,000 after buying an additional 241,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.28 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

