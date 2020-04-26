Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,061 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.