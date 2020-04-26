Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.93% of Cohen & Steers worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,791,000 after purchasing an additional 792,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

