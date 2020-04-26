Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $508.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.55. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

