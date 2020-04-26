Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,185 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.