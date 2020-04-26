Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.66% of Nordstrom worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $58,488,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.