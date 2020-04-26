Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.50% of Lakeland Financial worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $214,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $932.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

