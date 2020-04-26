Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

