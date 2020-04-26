Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.71% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

