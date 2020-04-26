Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,541 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Masimo worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $208.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $210.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

